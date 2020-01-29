Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.00

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.87).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 million and a P/E ratio of 28.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.13.

In related news, insider Harry D. Hill purchased 6,000 shares of Hunters Property stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £3,420 ($4,498.82). Also, insider Harry D. Hill purchased 15,000 shares of Hunters Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,838.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,500.

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

