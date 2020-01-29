Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.