Huobi Token (HT) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $804.89 million and $239.32 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00036385 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.88 or 0.05589405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033600 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Huobi, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

