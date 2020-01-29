Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HURN. ValuEngine cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.41. 63,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,711. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock worth $644,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.