Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.69 million and $6,714.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bancor Network, DDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Bgogo, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

