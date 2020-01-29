IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Shares Down 0.7%

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, approximately 764 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 684% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.25.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

About IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

