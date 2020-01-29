IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 557.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

