IFP Advisors Inc Invests $40,000 in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,917 shares in the last quarter.

PPH stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

