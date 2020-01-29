IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,066,000. Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 105,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

