IFP Advisors Inc Sells 47 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $68,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $236.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.39 and a 200-day moving average of $238.57. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $183.08 and a one year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

