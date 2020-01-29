Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.69

Shares of Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 411859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iheartmedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.73.
About Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT)
There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Iheartmedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iheartmedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.