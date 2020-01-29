Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.69

Shares of Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 411859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iheartmedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.73.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $948.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million.

About Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT)

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

