Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,273 shares of company stock worth $10,639,213. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.36. The stock had a trading volume of 181,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average of $163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.