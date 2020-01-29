IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,053.23

IMI plc (LON:IMI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,053.23 and traded as high as $1,150.50. IMI shares last traded at $1,126.00, with a volume of 556,204 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMI. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 985 ($12.96) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,146.79 ($15.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,174.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,055.65.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

