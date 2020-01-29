Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $639.20

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $639.20 and traded as high as $691.00. Inchcape shares last traded at $662.00, with a volume of 676,050 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Inchcape to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 709.17 ($9.33).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 698.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 640.20. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40.

In other news, insider Till Vestring acquired 445 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

