Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Boosted by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 371.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,915 shares during the period. Incyte comprises about 2.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 37,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,791. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 8,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,896 shares of company stock worth $9,893,285. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

