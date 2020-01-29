Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.95

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.95 and last traded at C$18.88, with a volume of 501769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.74.

INE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 91.94.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

