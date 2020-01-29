Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 6.6%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) shares fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.07, 8,092,606 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,983,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $424.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.