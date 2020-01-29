Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $420,398.10. Insiders sold a total of 101,409 shares of company stock worth $7,412,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,293,000 after buying an additional 426,425 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,739,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Story: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.