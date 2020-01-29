Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after buying an additional 721,797 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,665,000 after purchasing an additional 272,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

NYSE:PKI opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

