Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 14.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aqua America by 1,139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,084,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,862,000 after buying an additional 996,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,463,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTR. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE WTR opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

