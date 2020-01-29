Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $437.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.45.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

