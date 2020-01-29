Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 727,462 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,801,000 after buying an additional 483,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,560,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after buying an additional 230,509 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,303,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,173,000 after buying an additional 255,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 956,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,311,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period.

In other Cheniere Energy news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,136,562.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

