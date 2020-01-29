Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $65,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

