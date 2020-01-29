Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 123,223 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,223 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.