InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in InterXion by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in InterXion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $2,706,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $6,513,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE INXN traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.08. 1,272,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90. InterXion has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $102.66.
Several research analysts recently commented on INXN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.
About InterXion
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
