InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in InterXion by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in InterXion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $2,706,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterXion in the 4th quarter worth $6,513,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INXN traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.08. 1,272,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90. InterXion has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $102.66.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Research analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INXN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

