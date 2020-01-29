Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,424 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $57,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,702,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,701,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG traded up $6.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $576.29. 287,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,128. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $592.40 and a 200 day moving average of $549.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,889 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

