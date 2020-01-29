Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

Shares of VKI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,205. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.