Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

QQQ traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $221.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,487,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,901,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $160.99 and a fifty-two week high of $225.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

