Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.90

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 1856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.
Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
