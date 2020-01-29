Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.90

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 1856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 1.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 64,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 46,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

