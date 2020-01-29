Investors Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

