Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,139 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $92.97 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,068 shares of company stock valued at $36,936,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.