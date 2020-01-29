Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,855 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,115% compared to the typical volume of 811 call options.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,056.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.