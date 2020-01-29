Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of IOVA opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.07. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,491,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,023,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,946.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 680,922 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

