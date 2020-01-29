Iovance Biotherapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,044% compared to the average daily volume of 150 put options.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IOVA. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

