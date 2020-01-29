iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJO) Shares Down 1.5%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJO) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.84, approximately 78,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 32,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

