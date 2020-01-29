iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) was down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.18, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52.

