iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN (BATS:DFVL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN (BATS:DFVL)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.84 and last traded at $73.83, approximately 334 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.