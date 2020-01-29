IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Stock Price Down 0.8%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.88, approximately 8,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 47,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.