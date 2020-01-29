iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Decreased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.18. 1,004,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,927. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

