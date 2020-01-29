iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,136,374 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43.

