iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.72. 2,683,725 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

