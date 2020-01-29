iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.03, 2,386 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.