iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)’s stock price were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.68 and last traded at $123.65, approximately 2,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average of $121.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

