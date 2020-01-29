iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 120,188 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,610,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 21,105,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,379,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

