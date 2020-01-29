iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.42. 93,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,244. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

