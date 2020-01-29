iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Cut by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. 35,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,997. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

