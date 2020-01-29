iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Personal Wealth Partners’ 7th Largest Position

Personal Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.80. The stock had a trading volume of 166,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,400. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.38 and a 12 month high of $203.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

