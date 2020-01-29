iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,050,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $154.15. The stock had a trading volume of 261,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

