iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.14

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 1003741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,310,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,165,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 637,302 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,878,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 499,872 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.