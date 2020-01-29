J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of J M Smucker worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after buying an additional 258,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,754,000 after buying an additional 255,302 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 835.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

J M Smucker stock opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

